Dharmapuri (TN): A woman tried to end her life by suicide inside a police station while officials were counseling her and her friend with whom she has a homosexual relationship. The incident took place at the Pennagaram Women's Police Station in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Police sources said that recently a third-year BSC student from Dharmapuri district suddenly went missing from her home following which her parents filed a police complaint. They further revealed that on the basis of the complaint a case was lodged and police found her living in Coimbatore.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Five killed in firecracker factory blast in Madurai

According to police during questioning, she told the investigators that she had befriended a 3rd-year female student in her college and the friendship eventually turned into love adding that currently, her partner is working at a private company in Coimbatore. When her parents came to know about her relationship with the other girl, they opposed it following which she left her home and started living with her partner in Coimbatore at a rented accommodation, police said.

"Both the women are majors. As the parents of the younger girl lodged a police complaint stating that their daughter is missing police traced her and her friend (in Coimbatore) and provided them with counseling at the police station. At that time one of the girls tried to end her life by suicide. Both the women said that they did not return to their parents,", Dharmapuri District Superintendent of Police Kalai Selvan said. Police said that one of the women was sent to a government shelter while the other one, who attempted suicide, will be discharged from the hospital soon.