Lucknow: A woman tried to self-immolate in front of the BJP office in Lucknow on Friday. The incident, which took place near gate 1 of BJP's party office in the city, saw the woman trying to set herself on fire after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the office. She was stopped by police personnel present at the spot.

As per information, she tried to self-immolate by pouring kerosene on herself, and is being interrogated at the moment. No reason for the act has come to light yet.

