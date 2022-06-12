Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was molested and attacked by miscreants with a paper cutter so much so that she had to undergo a surgery and received 118 stitches on her face.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the TT Nagar's Roshanpura area of the city on the night of Thursday, June 9. "The woman’s one eye is not opening and she is not even able to speak and received 118 stitches on her face," said police on Sunday. The woman, according to police, had gone to Sree Palace Hotel to fetch a water bottle with her husband on a bike . While the husband went inside the hotel, the victim was waiting for him near the bike.

Suddenly, three persons in an auto rickshaw started whistling and making objectionable gestures at her. The victim opposed it and started questioning them. Soon, her husband also rushed out and opposed their actions. The miscreants started fighting with him as well. In the melee, the victim slapped one of the miscreants.

Also read: Shocking NCRB statistics: Telangana reports seven cases of sexual assault on minors every day

Seeing the crowd gathering at the spot, the miscreants left the place and so did the victim and her husband. But soon after, the miscreants returned and attacked the couple. One man attacked the victim's face with a box cutter. She suffered a deep wound on her right cheek and forehead, due to which she fainted on the spot. Her husband immediately took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Hamidia Hospital where she was operated and got 118 stitches on her face.

Police said that two accused - Badshah Beg and Ajay alias Bitti Sibde - have been arrested, and the search is on to nab the third accused. After registration of the FIR, the accused have been taken into police custody. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to meet the woman at her residence. He praised the woman for her courage and awarded her Rs 1 lakh.

The Chief Minister also summoned the top police officials regarding the incident and expressed his displeasure. The CM said that such incidents should not happen and directed the Police Commissioner to take strict action against the accused.