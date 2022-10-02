Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A case of the brutal assault of a woman came to light at Hata village in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. The woman was brutally beaten up following a dispute between the two parties on Saturday. The video of this assault went viral on social media, in which the woman's husband accused the police of taking money and registering a case on both sides. At present, questions are also being raised on the role of the police.

In the case, the police did not file a report on the basis of the statement of the victim, after which the victim's husband appealed to the Superintendent of Police for justice. The woman's husband Bhagwat Kushwaha said that his wife went to throw garbage on September 4 in the morning when Ranjhari Kushwaha, Kamlesh Kushwaha and Ramkali Kushwaha abused the woman with foul language. In turn, she retaliated. So, the accused nursed a grudge against the woman and they assaulted his wife on October 1, the victim's husband informed.

The victim's family reached the Deorda police station to lodge a complaint, but the police did not register the case. The husband of the victim has accused the police of registering a case on both sides by taking money. In this case, the Deorda police outpost in-charge Anfashul Hasan said, "First an FIR was registered for assault against the woman, after that the other side has also lodged a complaint. Due to this, a case of assault has been registered on both sides."