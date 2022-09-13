Mumbai: A Thane woman was arrested by Maharashtra cyber police for allegedly making objectionable comments against Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The accused, identified as Smiriti Panchal, was arrested from her residence in Thane on Monday.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by BJYM Yuvati Pramukh Pallavi Sapre, on September 7 after she read the “abusive” comments on the Facebook post. The woman was then booked under charges of defamation and impersonation.

Also read: MNS leader held for raping a woman promising party ticket in Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls

During the course of the investigation, police got to know that in the past as well the accused woman had made similar offensive comments following which Facebook had suspended her account in 2021. But again she created a fake account in the name of Ganesh Kapoor. After the arrest on Monday night, she was produced before the magistrate court, which remanded her in police custody till Thursday.