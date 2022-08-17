Agra: The Agra police have arrested the wife of a man from whose apartment famed fashion blogger Ritika Singh has allegedly pushed off the balcony to death on June 24 this year in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Police have already arrested Akash Gautam, husband of the deceased fashion blogger Ritika Singh and four others in the case.

Police said that on a fateful day, Ritika, who had been living at the apartment with her live-in partner Vipul for the last year and a half, was pushed off by her husband Akash who had visited her at the apartment and had an argument with her.

However, it has come to the fore that Akash and Vipul's wife, Deepali, a dentist by profession were in touch over the phone on the day of the murder. Ritika's family had met ADG John to demand Deepali's arrest. Deepali was arrested by the Tajganj police on August 10 under sections 302 and 120 (B). It is said that Deepali and Akash wanted to get Ritika and Vipul out of their way.

Deepali had also moved a bail petition in the court on August 11, but the court seeing the seriousness of the heinous murder, rejected the plea. The husband of the deceased, Akash Gautam, along with his accomplices Chetan, Anwar, Kusma, and Kajal had allegedly thrown Ritika down from the balcony of the apartment after beating her badly.

So far, the police have already sent 5 accused to jail in this case.

Also read: Husband murders wife in Telangana minutes after she unfurled tricolour