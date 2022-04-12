Jammu: A woman was arrested on Tuesday for beating her toddler mercilessly in J&K's Samba district. According to the Police, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which the mother was seen beating her child mercilessly. Police investigation identified the woman as Preeti Sharma, a resident of Upper Kamila Purmandal in the Samba district." An FIR has been lodged against the mother under the relevant sections of law. She has been detained for questioning", police said.

In the video (the clip is not being put up as it is too disturbing), the visibly agitated woman is seen mercilessly thrashing the toddler crying in her lap. Several netizens took to campaigning on social media demanding the woman's arrest. Following a massive outcry, police teams swung into action and arrested the lady. It was not immediately known what the mental status of the lady was. Sub-divisional police officer Bari Brahmana Shivali Kotwal confirmed Sharma's arrest "An FIR has been registered against the lady for beating her toddler baby mercilessly after completion of all the formalities and investigation."