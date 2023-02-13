Palghar: A woman from Palghar in Maharashtra died with her foetus in an ambulance on way to Silvassa allegedly after she failed to get timely treatment at a state-run hospital in the tribal-dominated district, about 115 km away from Mumbai, prompting authorities to order a probe, an official said on Monday.

Palghar Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam on Monday visited the rural hospital in Manor accompanied by some members of the ZP, an official release said.

He said strict action will be taken for lapses, if any, on part of doctors and other staff and cases of culpable homicide be registered. The incident occurred on February 10 when a tribal woman from Cahade village was rushed to the hospital in Manor town after she went into labor. Her husband alleged that his wife was left unattended at the hospital for six hours as no doctor was available to perform the caesarean section procedure. He claimed that on the advice of medical staff, his wife was being shifted to neighbouring Silvassa in an ambulance but she died with the foetus in her womb. He alleged negligence by doctors and medical staff. (PTI)