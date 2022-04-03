East Champaran (Bihar): Three Russian nationals, including a woman, were arrested with cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore on the Indo-Nepal border in the Raxaul area of East Champaran district in Bihar on Saturday. The trio identified as Roldungin Alexey, Jerdevvilia and Balasova Anna were nabbed by the Immigration Department while they were on their way from Delhi to Nepal. Twenty-five packets of cannabis were recovered from their bags during searches. The Immigration Department later handed them over to the Raxaul police station for further questioning.

