Kupwara (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons, including a woman, at Sadhana Top in Kupwara District of North Kashmir and recovered two IEDs and heroin from their possession.

Giving details, a police spokesperson said that a joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 7RR stopped and searched an LP truck during a routine check at Sadhana Top on Friday evening.

He said that during the search, seven packets of heroin weighing seven kilograms and two IEDs were recovered from the possession of three persons including a woman, and all three were arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Imtiaz Ahmed son of Habibullah Khan (truck driver), Ghulam Nabi son of Ashiq Ali, and Shams Begum, wife of Zakir Hussain, who are residents of Chitrakot Tangdar.

The statement said, "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the three militants were distributing drugs and IEDs in other parts of the valley to promote activities."

The spokesman said that a case has been registered in this regard at the Karna police station and an investigation is underway.