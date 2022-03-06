Kozhikode (Kerala): A woman in a social media post on Sunday alleged that she was molested on board a moving KSRTC bus on Saturday night and claimed that the conductor did not take any action based on her complaint.

In the Facebook video, the woman who is a teacher alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger while she was asleep in the bus. The incident occurred when the Kozhikode-bound vehicle reached Thrissur on Saturday night. The woman boarded the bus in Thiruvananthapuram and so did the accused, who occupied the seat behind her.

As she raised an alarm and objected to his attempt, he was taken aback, she stated. She also rued in the video that neither any passenger nor the conductor of the government bus reacted to this treatment meted out to her. She further alleged that the bus conductor took the issue lightly, stating the matter was settled as the man offered an apology.

However, Transport Minister Antony Raju said "the incident will be probed and stern action will be taken against the accused." He also assured that action will be taken against the conductor, if he was found guilty of irresponsible behaviour.