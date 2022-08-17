Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five unidentified people at gunpoint in village Maudaha Kotwali area of ​​the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. In the complaint reportedly lodged with the Kotwali police, the woman alleged that on the night on August 11 while she was asleep with her mother-in-law also in the room, five unknown people entered her house and picked her up and took her to another room.

The woman alleged that the five men raped her in turns. When she protested, they took out a pistol and threatened to kill her. As soon as the accused left, the woman raised an alarm, then her mother-in-law, who was sleeping in the adjacent room, reached her. The next day, the woman gave a complaint to the Kotwali police and demanded action against the accused.

However, Hamirpur Kotwali in-charge Pawan Kumar Patel maintained that they have not received any complaint of such incident yet. The incident seems suspicious, but after getting information from social media, the police is investigating the matter, he said.

