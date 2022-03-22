Bareilly: A woman from Ejaz Nagar area of Bareily in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly beaten and threatened with divorce by her maternal uncle and brother-in-law for “voting for BJP” in the recently concluded assembly elections, she said.

The victim, Uzma Ansari, daughter of Tahir Ansari, a resident of Ejaz Nagar Gautiya Mohalla in Baradari police station area said that her maternal uncle Maulana Tayyab and brother-in-law Arif were agitated when they came to know she had voted for the BJP and beat her up. “They said that if I had voted for BJP, my husband will divorce me," she said adding she was driven away from the house. Uzma further alleged that she also received death threats against complaining to the police.

The woman has met Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's sister Farhat Naqvi and requested for help. Farhat said she will demand legal action by giving a written complaint to the police to get justice for Uzma. Uzma had a love marriage with Taslim Ansari in January 2021. She said that her father is the sole breadwinner in the family adding the family is very upset by the incident.

Also read: UP girl thrown off terrace after objecting harassment