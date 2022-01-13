Simdega (Jharkhand): People of a village near Simdega brutally thrashed an elderly woman, pushed her on a stack of straw, and torched it after pouring kerosene. Later, the woman was rescued by other villagers who reached the spot after hearing the noise.

This incident took place on Wednesday evening at Kudpani village under Thethaitangar Police Station, where the woman, identified as Jhariyo Devi, was first invited for a feast organized after the death of the wife of one Florence Dungdung. However, Jhariyo Devi was held responsible for the death after she reached for the feast.

"Florence who had planned everything in advance started accusing Devi of performing witchcraft to kill his wife and started beating her. Her husband was also not spared." said sources.

Indresh Kumar, in charge of the Akaitanger police station, said that five people including a woman, most belonging to Florence's family, have been arrested.

Jhariyo Devi has two houses in the village. One is occupied by her and her husband while her son, daughter-in-law, and children stay in another house.