Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): Altogether seventeen policemen living on the campus of Sonbhadra police lines in Uttar Pradesh have shot off a letter to SP Yesh Veer Singh, DIG (Mirzapur) and IG (Varanasi) as well as UP police chief, seeking action against wives of two policemen who were allegedly running flesh trade and drug racket. The surfacing of the incident has created a flutter in the UP police department.

The two policemen on whose wives are facing allegations of running a sex racket on Sonnbhadra police lines — are posted at different districts of the UP. On the other hand, Additional SP (Headquarters) Kalu Singh said, "The matter is under investigation. So it will be too early to draw a conclusion. There might be some differences or rifts between wives of the policemen staying on the police lines, which were blown out of proportion. Earlier also the investigation was carried out."

Meanwhile, Sonbhadra SP Yesh Veer Singh has handed over the investigation to the Circle Officer of the police lines. Names of the inspector, head constable, and constable rank policemen are also included in the list of culprits involved in running the sex racket.