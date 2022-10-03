New Delhi: Manish was taking a stroll outside his house when three miscreants suddenly appeared on the scene. The accused wielding knives attacked Manish leaving him badly injured. Manish sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police sources said.

The three accused--Bilal, Alam, and Faizan--have been arrested. The three accused have been facing attempt to murder charges in a case wherein Manish was an eyewitness. They were exerting pressure on Manish not to appear before a court for evidence in the case. Manish was killed just a few days before visiting the court, said police.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari while terming the Sunder Nagri incident a conspiracy, said, "I have demanded strict action against the accused. Dalit youth Manish was brutally stabbed to death and he belonged to my constituency." BJP MP Manoj Tiwari appealed to the people of the area to maintain peace and assured them that he was in touch with the DCP in connection with the incident. In the CCTV camera installed at the spot, miscreants were seen attacking the youth with knives and no one came forward to rescue him. Houses of the accused were being raided, police sources said.