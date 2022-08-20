Agartala: Without peace and restoration of law and order, expansion and development of industries in the state is not possible, said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha while visiting the industrial city of Bodhjung Nagar an outskirt of Agartala city on Saturday. “Products produced in these factories must be purchased through the government. Out of 120 factories, 69 factories are still functioning. 50 factories have shut down. A meeting should be held on why this situation has happened,” he said.

Saha said that micro and small industrial entrepreneurs should be encouraged while he also expressed his anger over the failure of the police in the industrial areas even after the area is under CCTV surveillance. “There should be environment-friendly conditions for industry. Special care should be taken to ensure proper access to and from the industrial city,” he said.

The CM also claimed that he will visit this industrial city from time to time now to ensure the safety and development of the industrial area. “Exports should be increased to become self-reliant. If Maitri Setu is opened, it will be more helpful in this regard,” he added. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, Department Secretary, TIDC Chairman Tinku Roy, and others also attended the meeting and noted the points for future development.