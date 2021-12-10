New Delhi: Asserting that India at present is in the danger zone of Covid19 pandemic, chief of Covid19 task force Dr VK Paul on Friday said that the usage of mask in the country has declined to pre second surge levels and the country is operating at a risky and unacceptable level.

"We are in the danger zone as usage of mask has declined to pre second surge level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important... we should learn from a global situation," said Dr Paul while addressing a press conference regarding India's present Covid19 situation on Friday.

Referring to the vaccine for children, Dr Paul said, "We don't have any recommendations from NTAGI yet on pediatric vaccination against Covid."

Meanwhile, joint secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that 25 cases of Omicron has been detected across the country.

"All detected cases had mild symptoms. Less than 0.04 percent of total variants has been detected," said Agarwal.

He said what surveillance, effective screening, monitoring of international travellers and health infrastructure upgradation is being done.

"States have been notified to increase their surveillance and actively test passengers arriving from other countries," said Agarwal.

As per health ministry data, a total of 25 Omicron cases has been detected in India with 10 cases in Maharashtra, 3 cases in Gujarat, 9 cases in Rajasthan, 2 cases in Karnataka and 1 case in Delhi.

"Clinically, Omicron has not yet posing burden on healthcare system but we need to maintain vigil," said Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The health ministry data said that 2936 Omicron cases has been detected from 59 countries across the globe with UK topping the list with 817 cases, followed by Denmark 796 and South Africa 431.

The data said that 58,469 passengers had come to India from 'at-risk' countries since December 1 where 83 were found Covid19 positive.

Meanwhile, health ministry statistics said that 8 districts from 3 States including Mizoram, Kerala and Sikkim have been reporting more than 10 percent weekly positivity of Covid19 cases.

Two States including Kerala and Maharashtra are still reporting more than 10,000 active cases.