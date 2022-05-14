Kannur: A 11-month-old calf is yielding 3.5 liters of milk every day without even getting pregnant or delivering a baby. This rare incident was reported in Kangol in the Kannur district of Kerala.

Sajesh, a resident of Panoth, in Kangol brought a calf and a milking cow in 2021. Later, he sold the cow after it was infected with disease but retained the female calf. He kept feeding the calf maize and chickpea

One day a neighboring woman found the udder of the 11-month-old calf swollen and informed Sajesh about it. He milked the calf and it gave thin milk but in the subsequent days, the quality of milk improved and it became normal. Now, the calf is yielding 3.5 liters of milk in two milkings.

He also examined the quality of milk with the milk society and test results revealed that the milk has a fat content of 8.8 percent and 8 percent of solids-not-fat. It's been 15 days since Sajesh has been miking the calf. Doctors told Sajesh that such a phenomenon is possible due to hormonal changes in cows but it's a rare one.

