Agartala: Without developing agriculture and farmers, economic development is not possible, Tripura Animal Resources Development Department Minister Bhagaban Das said on Monday. “Our country is basically an agrarian country. The country's economy is related to agriculture. As a result, the economy can never be strong without the development of agriculture and farmers.

"That is why the central and current state governments are working hard to increase the productivity of farmers and market their produce," the minister said while inaugurating a programme of distributing high-quality vegetable seeds among farmers of the Unakoti district of the state. Amalendu Das, President of Unakoti Zilla Parishad presided over the function which was attended by several farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Das said, "Recently, it has been seen that Farmers Club is playing an important role in the development of farmers across the state. The Farmers Club has a special role to play in the implementation of the multi-faceted project undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of agriculture and farmers."

He said that many farmers in the state used to produce only paddy and vegetables for their own needs since they did not get a fair price. "The Prime Minister has taken many plans to change this situation. One of these is the PM Kisan scheme that has benefited millions of farmers so far. Besides, arrangements are being made to purchase paddy from farmers at subsidized rates. As a result, the interest of farmers in paddy production has increased," the minister said.

