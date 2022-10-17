Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that the development of tourism in state is not possible without developing connectivity and government is committed to develop the tourism sector in the state in a bid to boost the footfall of tourists. Addressing an event after inauguration of 15 log huts in Dumboor, CM Dr Saha said, “The tourism department is working tirelessly to develop the tourism sector of the state. They are doing a commendable job.

Many people have no such knowledge about beautiful spot of Tripura. Even I was also not aware of such beautiful tourist spot like Dumboor. I have informed all about this tourist spot". Over his recent visit to Delhi where he met with union ministers, the CM said he has informed them about Dumboor and Narkel Kunja and invited them to visit them once in Tripura.

He said to attract tourists his government is working for the development and for beautification of the tourist spots. The CM said that this government is also working for the development of roads, railways "because without developing connectivity developments of tourism in not possible. “This government is also working for the development of roads, railways because without developing connectivity you can’t develop tourism. I have directed the special secretary to develop the roads connecting all the tourist spots as soon as possible”, said the CM.

Saha said the economy of the state is linked with tourism adding the government "wants to maintain unity among the tribal and non tribal areas and in coming days Tripura will be ‘Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura’ and in this direction our government is working”. He also claimed that "no one had ever thought that Tripura could also introduce paragliding in Jampui hill".

“To attract tourists our government is working for the development and for beautification of the tourist spot. We have taken a series of initiative for tourism. Around 5 lakh tourist visits our state every year from outside of the state and to increase the footfall we have taken initiative”, the CM said.