New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season and an expected new wave of high pollution in the national capital with "very poor" air quality predicted in Delhi-NCR by Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday directed authorities to enact stage two of GRAP under which coal and firewood, including in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, are prohibited.

Further, the Sub-Committee also appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter of Stage II of GRAP. These steps include the use of public transport and minimizing the use of personal vehicles, replacing air filters at recommended intervals in automobiles, and avoiding dust-generating construction activities.

Also read: Delhi-NCR air quality turns poor again; CAQM seeks strict implementation of measures to curb pollution

Rising pollution due to crackers, stubble burning in the capital and its neighboring states, and atmospheric change are expected to worsen the situation further, and precautionary steps are recommended. Therefore, in an effort to prevent the deterioration of the air quality further, the subcommittee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of GRAP -- 'very poor' air quality (Delhi AQI 3O1-4OO) -- be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR in addition to all actions under Stage I, the order read.

Other measures to be taken under stage two include vacuum-based sweeping of roads every day, water sprinkling to prevent dust pollution, and strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.