New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the 27 percent OBC reservation in the NEET PG counseling process for the 2021-2022 session.

"We are approving OBC reservation. Counseling needs to start immediately. Along with this, there should also be 10 percent EWS reservation. Reservation will be applicable from this session", the top court bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna said in the order.

Resident doctors, who had held demonstrations earlier with regard to the issue, have expressed happiness after this decision.

FORDA(Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association) President Dr Manish Kumar told the media that he was pleased with the hearing.

"We are very happy about this. The battle that we had fought is over and the decision has come in our favour in the Supreme Court. For this, all our companions in the medical fraternity are happy. We thank the court," Kumar said.

Doctors in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, meanwhile, expressed similar sentiments, thanking the media, too, in the process for amplifying their voices.

As per information, they will be returning to work soon due to rising COVID cases in the capital.

Chandrachud said alongside the order that there was the need for a comprehensive interim order detailing the EWS criteria, and noted that more time was required to prepare both the details of the EWS criteria as well as the order and submit them.

He added that till the interim order is given, existing norms for the NEET PG, EWS, and OBC quota will be considered valid.