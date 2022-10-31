Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The Valley of Flowers situated in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is known for its rich biodiversity is also a famous UNESCO heritage site where tourists from India and foreign countries thong the place for its pristine beauty and natural landscape. Now, with the onset of winter and snowfall, the Valley has been closed to tourists from Monday.

On the other hand, the Valley of Flowers received a record number of 20,827 tourists this year, resulting in earnings to the Forest Department to the tune of more than Rs 31 lakhs. This year, the Forest Department made several arrangements for visitors to the Valley of Flowers.

Read: World's famous UNESCO heritage site Valley of Flowers sees surge in footfall of tourists

Of the 20,827 tourists thronging the Valley of Flowers, 280 were foreigners. This year the footfall of tourists to the Valley was the highest leading to earnings of more than Rs 31 lakhs by the Forest Department. Spread over an area of 87.5 square kilometres, the Valley of Flowers is famous for its colourful flowers and natural beauty. Different species of flowers bloom in the Valley, attracting tourists to the area in hordes.

This year the Valley of Flowers was thrown open for tourists on June 1. More than 500 species of flowers bloom in the Valley from July to October, including Brahma Kamal. Valley of Flowers is a treasure trove of flora and fauna, herbs and different species of butterflies. Among the wild animals, Guldar, Snow Leopard, Musk Deer, Monal and Himalayan Black Bear were also the centre of attraction for the tourists visiting the Biodiversity Park. Spread over an area of ​​87.5 sq km at an altitude of about 12,500 feet above sea level, the Valley of Flowers has declared a National Park in 1982 and UNESCO World Natural Heritage in 2005.