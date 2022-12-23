Varanasi: As several north Indian cities reeling under icy cold wave, people have begun putting on warm and woollen clothes. Amidst this, devotees are taking care of idols of gods just the way they are protecting themselves under these slumping temperatures. They are expressing their love for respective gods by covering idols with woollen fabrics. In Kashi Dham (Varanasi), idols of Lord Krishna, Radha and various other deities are given this honour in these days of lowering mercury.

The age old tradition of putting woollen attire on deities is practiced in the ancient holy city of Varanasi since time immemorial. Devotees consider Lord as part of their family and they extend to gods all things that they do for themselves as humans. Hence covering the idols with warm clothes have started at famous temples such as Bada Ganesh, Ram Janaki, Godiya Mutt, Chintamani Ganesh, Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and others.

Priest Vibhuti Narayan Shukla said, "It is the relationship between God and a devotee which is not fathomable. The way a devotee takes care of himself in the inclement weather condition, in the same manner he takes care of the Almighty Lord. Devotees also bathe idols in warm water. Besides they present offerings to the Lord."