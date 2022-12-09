Agra: 'With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara' is all about human emotions. A woman faces the good, bad or ugly side of life. Setbacks put her off and with the blessings of parents and well-wishers, she gains strength and overcomes hardships in her life. "The play talks about an upward and mobile woman. What I feel is that spectators in the gallery watching the play will definitely find some reflection of his or her life in the storyline of the play," said Bollywood actress Juhi Babbar.

Speaking about the staging of the play in Agra and the response of the audience towards her theatrical production, Juhi Babbar said, "We always received love and blessings from the people of Agra. The play was produced during the Covid-19 epidemic. We all know the tough times we were facing during the Coronavirus outbreak. This will be the fortieth show to be presented before the audience in Agra." When asked about the introduction of OTT in the entertainment industry and in what way it is helping actors, Jushi said, "OTT is aiding cine artistes in a big way. Now looks don't matter when offering roles to actors. Now, talent is given much more importance. So, it is definitely helping them."