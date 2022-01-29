Ranchi: The hearings in the fodder scam involving former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav have been completed in the CBI special court. The court is set to provide its verdict on February 15.

Dr. Sailesh Kumar, the last accused in the case, provided his arguments before the court on Saturday, with the court reserving its verdict. There are a total of 110 accused in the case, including the RJD Supremo.

The scam saw illegal withdrawals worth Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury.

Also read: NTPC results: Sushil Modi meets Ashwini Vaishnaw, alleges Congress, RJD hand in protests