Hyderabad(Telangana): Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Tuesday opened its new factory at Maheshwaram in Telangana with an investment of Rs 300 crores. The facility was launched by Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Founder Chairman of Wipro Group Azim Premji.

Minister KT Rama Rao said, "Our policy is called TS-iPASS 'Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self- Certification System'. The companies need no clearance from the local Municipality or the gram panchayat or the state. The company can self-identify itself and start its construction works. Only an application from the TS-iPASS portal for self-regulatory purposes. It will only take 15 days to completion of the process. If the process is not completed within 15 days then on the 16th day it's deemed approved by the state. No other state in India has this facility."

Founder Chairman of Wipro Group Azim Premji said, "we are working extensively in our field in our foundation. People who have taken loans from sharks are now finding it difficult to repay. I will strongly recommend the state government work with the public and private sector banks and please do not understand how hard it is for these poor people. Telangana has done a great job in managing covid than any other state. Also, it has transformed the pandemic into a less severe one. We will continue to invest and will try to create more employment in the state and create opportunity for women in the state."

Wipro Consumer Care commenced construction of the facility in 2018 with the acquisition of 30 acres of land at Maheshwaram. The company has invested Rs 300 crore in the facility, a release said. At the facility, the company produces Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners and will add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor hand wash and Giffy dish wash.

"At this facility, we have created direct and indirect employment of about 900 people, over 90 per cent of employees are locals and about 15 per cent of employees are women. We have a crèche facility that can accommodate over 50 kids in daycare to support working mothers to join our workforce. We have a strong local vendor base around our factory that has created employment for the local community," Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said.