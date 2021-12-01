New Delhi: On the third day of Parliament's winter session, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday gave the suspension of business notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the issue of rising prices of essential commodities.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business or rules on December 1, 2021," read the statement issued by Gohil.

"This House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hot, and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the unprecedented high increase in the prices of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol, diesel and LPG cooking gas, all of which is putting an extreme burden on the shoulders of the common man particularly in the post-Covid economic crisis scenario, further worsened by the rampant unemployment," the statement added.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will conclude on December 23.

ANI