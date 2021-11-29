New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Parliament on Monday after the Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced, the Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Congress MPs including party interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament premises on Monday demanding repeal of three farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 12.19 pm today.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

