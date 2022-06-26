Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An Air Force Wing commander's wife has not been able to meet her 6-year-old son for the last four months after an altercation broke out between the couple.

Mona Verma, the wife of Wing Commander Rajat, residing in Dehradun, Uttarakhand has sought help from Dehradun SSP and Air Force and Defense Ministry. Mona alleged that her husband had temperament issues which were becoming unbearable day by day. After an altercation broke out with her husband Rajat has thrown her out of the house.

Uttarakhand: Wing Commander wife Mona Verma pleaded for help to meet her son

Hence, she was forced to come to Uttarakhand. Rajat also got three notices after complaining in Dehradun Women's Helpline but he did not pay any heed to them. The duo got married in 2014 with great fanfare with Wing Commandant Rajat, posted in the Air Force in Delhi. In the beginning, everything was going well but suddenly there was a drastic change in the behaviour of her husband.

Quarrell breaking out almost every day led to physical assault and verbal abuse. In the year 2016, Mona and Rajat had a son. Talking to ETV Bharat Monsa said, her father-in-law supported her when her husband meted out rude treatment to her. Till the time he was alive he kept on supporting her. After his death, everything went down the hill since 2020."

He kept on pressurising her for divorce and threw his wife and son out. After a few days, she was called to her in-law's house and her husband forcefully took their son and went away. She alleged that he had also threatened her of being able to do anything to get back her son. She had knocked on the doors of several officials but everything proved to be futile. She further alleged that he went on to the extent of pasting her photograph all over the defence quarters and instructed the principal of the defence school not to let her meet her son.

With tears in her eyes, she told ETV Bharat that her son had called her twice from two unknown numbers and had requested her to take him back with her. She has sought help from the government and the defence sectors of the Air Force. She said that she only wants her son back with her as this is her constitutional right.

She wants to provide a good life for her son. Her own family is also not supporting her due to the feudal mentality of her Haryana. She has pleaded for help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. For which he has written a letter. Not only this, she is also requesting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with folded hands that somehow she should be introduced to her son.

Mona said that for the last four months, she is eager to get a glimpse of her son, but it is not happening because of her husband. She shared all her troubles with ETV Bharat. After which ETV Bharat tried to contact Mona's husband Wing Commander Rajat. ETV Bharat tried to contact Wing commander Rajat two to three times but he did not pick up the phone nor did he respond to the texts sent to him via Whatsapp.