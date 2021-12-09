Agra: The family of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who flew the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed in Coonoor yesterday, is yet to come in terms with the loss of a wonderful son, husband and a competent pilot. The officer, hailing from Agra, is one among the 13 who lost their lives in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash.

The unfortunate helicopter crash that caused the deaths of 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, has sent a shock wave across the nation.

While the entire nation mourns the tragic death of all the officers, including Chauhan, the family find it difficult to digest that a pilot like him who dodged the enemy fighter jets with his skills, was martyred due to a technical defect in the helicopter.

As told by Chauhan's grieving father Surendra Singh Chauhan, the Wing Commander was a competent pilot, who had taken special training from Sudan. He also said that his combat skills were highly appreciated by the officials at the IAF. After joining the IAF, he was was posted in Hyderabad, followed by several other postings in Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Udham Singh Nagar, Jamnagar, Andaman Nicobar and other Air Force stations.

Son of a bakery owner father and homemaker mother, the Wing Commander was the youngest and the only male among his siblings. The father said that he had decided to join the army school at a very young age and was admitted into the Rewa Army school. He was selected for the National Defence Academy immediately after finishing his secondary schooling.

He was appointed by the IAF in 2000, and his current posting was in Coimbatore Air Force Station. Married in 2007, he is survived by wife Kamini Singh and two children, a son and a daughter.

