New Delhi: Buoyed by the bypoll results, Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the electoral winds were now blowing against the BJP. Taking to Twitter, he said: "Here is a thought provoking analysis of the results of by-elections in 30 Assembly constituencies, BJP won seven seats and its declared allies won eight seats.



"Congress won eight seats Non-BJP parties won 7 seats of which only one seat was won by a crypto ally of the BJP, namely YSR Congress. The other six seats were won by parties opposed to the BJP.

"The honours are even today. Which way will the wind blow in 2022?." Results of the bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly constituencies, announced on Tuesday, have been encouraging for the Congress in the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the party is now better placed than the BJP.



In the three Lok Sabha seats, the result shows that the BJP has won in Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh), Shiv Sena in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Congress in Mandi (Himachal Pradesh). In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Shiv Sena candidate and the widow of late Mohan Delkar, Kalavati Delkar won by more than 50,000 votes.



The Congress won all three Assembly constituencies of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai of Himachal Pradesh. It has also won both the seats of Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad in Rajasthan. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress swept all four seats, while the BJP and allies have gained grounds in the northeast.



In three of the four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, the security deposit of BJP candidates has been forfeited. The security deposit of the BJP candidates in Gosaba, Khardha and Dinhata have been lost, raising a huge question mark on the party's performance.



The JD(U) has won in both the seats of Bihar-- Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur. The candidates of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and ally United Democratic Party (UDP) were leading in the Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang Assembly seats in Meghalaya. In MP's Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has had an easy win. The party has also won Jobat, and was leading in Prithvipur but trailing in Raigon.

In Maharashtra, the lone seat that went for the bypoll has been bagged by the Congress. It has wrested Hanagal seat from BJP in Karnataka which is the home turf of the Chief Minister but the major setback has been for TRS which has lost Huzoorabad seat to the BJP.

IANS