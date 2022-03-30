New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of shedding "crocodile tears" over the last decade demanding statehood for Delhi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit out at the Centre on Wednesday as it moved the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which she alleged will take away the "last vestiges of autonomy" from the people of the national capital. Opposing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Moitra listed a timeline of the BJP's demand for statehood for Delhi at various forums from 1996 to 2014 and its vision documents.

"This is a classic example of hypocrisy of the central government that after years of crying crocodile tears over the lack of statehood for Delhi, today, the same party seeks to do away with the last vestiges of autonomy for the citizens of Delhi and its state Assembly," she said. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) member said the bill had no place in Parliament and it should be brought in the Delhi Assembly.

"I ask you this question. Modi hai to mumkin hai -- we accept it. You have just won four states. Go ahead, call the elections in Delhi, win the state and then call the municipal polls. Win the municipal polls and then bring this (bill) in the state Assembly. Who is stopping you? Do it the right way. Do not do it by the backdoor," she said. Moving the bill, which proposes a reunification of the three municipal corporations of Delhi, for consideration and passage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that the trifurcation of the MCD was done in a hurry for political reasons, which led to an imbalance between the income and liabilities of the civic bodies.

Moitra further said the move to bring the bill follows a "consistent pattern of blatant disregard for cooperative federalism" by the government. She pointed out that the substitution of the word "government", which currently means the government of NCT, with the word "central government" in several provisions of the bill "strikes a blow to federalism and accountability".

"The timing of the introduction of the bill in the backdrop of the delay by the Union government in conducting the municipal elections in Delhi tells a contradictory tale.... The central government is seeking to usurp the power of the superintendents hitherto vested in the government of Delhi and assuming this power for itself," Moitra alleged. Quoting Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, she said everyone thinks they are god when they sit on the throne, but warned the ruling party against "falling into a trap" and urged it to do the "right thing." "I urge the minister not to overstep his brief and send the bill where it belongs, namely, the state assembly," the TMC leader said.

