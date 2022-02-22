Kashmir (J&K): The artwork of a true 'Bhaijaan' fan from the heavenly Kashmir valley is being highly appreciated across social media. Traveller, photographer, writer, Mehraj Mir recently took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of a Kashmiri artist, who has intricately woven a portrait of the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on a carpet.

The post mentions that the artist spent years of his savings and months of hard work, to weave this precious carpet, adding that he wishes to gift it to the actor himself. So will his dream come true?, asked Mir through his post.

For the unversed, the Kashmiri handicraft is famous for its intricate and delicate artwork. The are many skilled people who sell hand-embroidered shawls, suits, and woven rugs and carpets in Kashmir. The beautiful floral designs are something you cannot take your eyes off.

Also Read: Will Salman Khan realize the dream of this Kashmiri fan?