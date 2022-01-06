Kochi: The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Thursday said it would opt for suitable location without habitations for conducting pilot training after the media reported that roofs of some under construction hutment were disturbed while a helicopter hovered over an unmapped terrain area in Kottayam district two days ago.

Earlier, locals at Ettumanoor near Kottayam had alleged that tarpaulin roof of an under construction building was disturbed when a Navy chopper hovered around 200 ft above ground level.

In a statement, the Southern Naval Command said in order to train the air crew to undertake special operations especially in the unmapped terrains during natural disaster/ calamities and to give realistic training value, an area off Ettamanur has been selected due to proximity of steep hillocks to simulate mountainous terrains clear of habitations.

The sorties are undertaken routinely at that location, it said.

Also Read: Venkaiah Naidu pats Indian Navy, checks out Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant

However, on January 4, some locals had told the media that roofs/tarpaulin of some under construction hutment have been disturbed.

"As per the sortie profile, the aircraft established a high hover at 200 ft Above Ground Level keeping clear of buildings. It is possible that during approach to the hovering spot these buildings under construction might not have been visible to the air crew from air at that height due to thick foliage and dense vegetation in the area", the statement said.

Notwithstanding, the air station is examining options of alternative approaches to the hillock keeping clear of buildings/ habitation, it added.

PTI