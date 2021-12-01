Will notify in due course of time: DGCA on resumption of international flights
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said that it will notify its decision on the date of resumption of international flights to/from India in due course of time. The DGCA, through a circular, informed that the situation is being monitored closely due to the emergence of new variants of concern.
