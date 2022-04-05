Guwahati: The President of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), Pravin Togadia on Tuesday reacted to the debate on Kashmir Files and stressed the need to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) afresh by taking 1951 as cut off date.

He said that if the NRC is not updated afresh taking 1951 as a cut off date and the 50 lakh illegal Bangladeshis are not deported then Assam will have a situation like Kashmir had 32 years back. "After 20 years, Assam is going have a similar situation like Kashmir had 32 years back and then someone has to make a film called 'The Assam Files'," said Togadia while addressing a press conference in Guwahati Press Club on Tuesday.

"There are 50 lakh illegal Bangladeshi in Assam. If the government does not deport them within one year, the situation in Assam will deteriorate further," he said. "This is possible, the government should set up DNA testing labs in every district," he said. The leader said that The Kashmir Files also depicts the failure of the governments at the Centre for the last 32 years. "None of the subsequent governments at the Centre had either taken any step to solve the problems of Kashmiri Pandits or to rehabilitate them," he said.

Appreciating Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's strong move in freeing the lands of Vaishnavite Satras from Bangladeshi encroachment and the fight against drugs, he appealed to him to take urgent steps to detect and deport these 50 lakh illegal Bangladeshis from Assam within one year. "We are not going to allow Assam to become a Kashmir, we are going to launch strong agitation in Assam if needed to save Assam from the clutches of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants," Togadia said.

