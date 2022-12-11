New Delhi: Being rich and getting richer is often considered to be one of the key objectives of businessmen. But Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra seems to have a different view.

The eloquent entrepreneur known for his quirky social media posts said on Sunday that he does not want to be the richest person nor is it his wish to become so. "The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish," tweeted Mahindra.

Mahindra was responding to a Twitter user who asked him when he will become the number 1 richest person adding that he is currently the 73rd richest person in the country.

Mahindra's tweet which has so far got over 1000 retweets and over 19,000 likes generated a variety of responses from netizens. While one Twitter user Ruchit G Garg replied "Richest is the one, who doesn’t need anything more…" another user Shikha Mishra suggested that by becoming "number 1 he can help several others.

Another Twitter user replied in a philosophical note that even the richest person in the world will die one day and leave behind this world adding that Mahindra has spent enough time chasing success and now he should try to answer the question "who am i."