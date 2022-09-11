Hyderabad: Ending speculations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of the Telangana movement," an official release from Rao's office said. "Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met K Chandrashekar Rao here. Both the leaders had a luncheon meeting at KCR's official residence Pragathi Bhavan. Kumaraswamy and Rao discussed the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role that KCR should play in national politics in the present situation and other national political issues, an official release said.

The JD(S) leader met TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao. "During the meeting, we discussed issues related to Karnataka & Telangana States besides key national issues. I am overwhelmed by the hospitality & camaraderie extended by KTR," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Rao, who recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a "BJP-mukt Bharat", (BJP-free India) blaming the saffron party's government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country. In his recent public meetings, he has spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics. In May, Rao had called on JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions on various issues.