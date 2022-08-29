New Delhi: "When a friend of mine once advised me to join the Congress, I said, "I would rather jump into the well, but never join the Congress party," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. "I don’t like the ideology of the Congress," he explained. The Union Minister revealed this while addressing a meeting of entrepreneurs in Maharashtra's Nagpur recently. He further stated that the biggest strength for anybody in politics or business or in life in general would be human relationships. A person is finished when he quits, but not when he is defeated in battles.

Going down memory lane, Gadkari recalled a conversation he had with a friend, who was a Congress party leader, from his (Gadkari's) days as a student leader in Nagpur. Shrikant Jichkar, his friend from the Congress, told Gadkari that he was a good person, but in the wrong party and that he should join Congress.

Narrating the incident, Gadkari told the gathering, "I told Shrikant, I would jump into a well and drown, but won't join Congress, because I don't like the ideology of the Congress party." Gadkari pointed out that it happened at a time when his party (BJP) used to lose elections one by one. The Union Minister went on to say that one should never adopt a use-and-throw attitude. "Be it good days or bad days, once you hold anyone's hand, always hold on to it. Do not worship the rising sun according to circumstances," said Gadkari.

It is significant that the BJP leader made these remarks after he was recently dropped from a key post in the party. Gadkari was dropped from the BJP Parliamentary Board in a recent reshuffle. His commission created a sensation as the Union Minister was known for his long association with the party, having worked in various capacities to strengthen it.