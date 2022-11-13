Patna: When questioned about jobs in the state, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Nov 13 said that continuous distribution of appointment letters is underway 10,000 more people will be provided jobs.

“Do they count? Within 3 months, continuous distribution of appointment letters started, on November 16 we are going to give jobs to 10,000 more people. They had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year in 8 years.” said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

