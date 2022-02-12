Khatima: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says that soon after its swearing-in, the new BJP govt will form a committee to prepare a draft of the Uniform civil code in the state. He made the remarks while speaking to the media in Khatima.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment&help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity & environment of the state," Dhami said.

He further added, "The announcement I'm going to make is a resolution of my party & will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP govt is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of 'Devbhoomi' intact is our prime duty, we are committed to this."