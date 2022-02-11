New Delhi: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to a news agency, a day before the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MP Manickam Tagore asked on Thursday will the Election Commission (EC), which issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for giving an interview a day before polling in Gujarat, will do the same to Modi?.

The Congress MP also asked why the EC was "silent now" adding that Rahul's interview was termed as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and now Modi gave an interview a day before polling in Uttar Pradesh.

"Why @ECISVEEP silent now? EC issued a show-cause notice to @RahulGandhi ji for giving an interview a day before polling in Gujarat. That was a violation of the model code. Modi sahib gave the interview a day before polling in UP Will ECI give notice to him? Or Why double standards?" tweeted Tagore.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha later in the day, Tagore asked will the EC issue a notice to the Prime Minister for giving an interview a day ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh just as it had done to Rahul for giving an interview a day ahead of polling in Gujarat.

EC showcased Rahul for giving an interview ahead of the 2017 Assembly election in Gujarat as there were mentions of poll-related matters in the interview.

During the day, Tagore also gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking discussion on the incident in Karnataka where a saffron flag was hoisted at an educational institution.

"To discuss the incident in Karnataka of replacing the National Flag to hoist RSS/ABVP flag in an educational institution and thus insult to our National Flag and to direct the government to take strict action against the violators," Tagore stated in his notice.

A video that surfaced on social media showed a boy at a college in Shimoga climbing a pole and hoisting a saffron flag.