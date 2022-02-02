New Delhi: Hitting back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his "throw BJP in Bay of Bengal" jibe, Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that they will also drown him (KCR) in the ocean.

Criticizing Union Budget 2022 for being "Useless and purposeless," Telangana CM KCR had said that the BJP-led government should be removed from power and thrown into the Bay of Bengal if the country is to have any progress.

Responding to that, Union Minister Athawale said, "Telangana CM's statement of throwing BJP into the Bay of Bengal is not good. We will also drown him (KCR) into the three oceans from Kanyakumari."

Telangana CM KCR had said that the entire budget speech by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was hollow and nothing but a 'jugglery of words. The NDA government, through the budget, heaped praise on itself, while actually pushing the common man into unhappiness and depression, Rao said.

Describing the budget as a 'Golmaal budget', he claimed that it did not project the facts. The budget is a "big zero" for the farming sector as the NDA government has taken no measures towards providing succor to the agriculture sector, he added.

(With Agency Inputs)