Mumbai: Amid being booked by state police, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned on Wednesday that MNS will continue to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques till the loudspeakers are lowered. Since Wednesday morning, MNS activists in many places in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, tried to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief stated that there are 1140 mosques in Mumbai to his knowledge. Among whom, 135 mosques have played Azaan at 5 am violating the guidelines. Raj Thackeray said, "In 90 to 92 percent of the places in Maharashtra today, the morning azan has not taken place on loudspeakers. I thank the clerics of those mosques." He further questioned when will action be taken against 135 other mosques from which azan was heard on loudspeakers.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's not a religious issue but a social issue," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the state Home Department said that 135 mosques went against the Supreme Court orders and used the loudspeakers before 6 am on Wednesday.

Also Read: MNS chief Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, upping ante against mosque loudspeaker