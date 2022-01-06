Uttarkashi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today concluded the Vijay Sankalp rally in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. During this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh fiercely targeted the opposition and said that "we should change the Chief Minister ten times in five years, what do you have to do with it, this is an internal matter of the party."

Holding the Punjab government responsible for the Prime Minister's security breach on way to Ferozepur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Congress party cannot be forgiven for the serious lapse.

"The Congress party is in power in Punjab. Could we have imagined a security breach in Prime Minister's convoy like the one that happened there yesterday?"

"A Prime Minister represents the country. His office is an institution that everyone should respect. If we cannot ensure the safety of institutions like that of the prime minister it would be difficult to prevent the disintegration of the country's democratic institutions,"

"I have also been a chief minister. We never accepted the ugly politics of this kind," he said and asked people if the Congress party can be forgiven for what happened with the Prime Minister's security in Punjab.

He also attacked Congress campaign head for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat for saying that Narendra Modi keeps visiting the state for marketing. Without naming him and merely referring to him as a former chief minister who wanted to be the chief minister again, Singh also accused Rawat of trying to grab credit for Kedarnath's reconstruction for saying that Modi was meditating in a cave built during his chief ministership.

On Congress's allegation that BJP had changed two chief ministers in Uttarakhand, Singh said all the party's chief ministers had performed well. "If we had gone to polls projecting someone as the chief ministerial candidate we would not have changed him. The party fought the polls and made whoever it thought was right for the job of CM. It is the party's internal matter.

Citing the examples of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya in support of his argument, Singh sought another term for the BJP to make Uttarakhand a model state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as envisioned by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said India's prestige under Modi's leadership has grown manifold internationally.

Singh called Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami a "Dhakad batsman" who has not stopped batting despite a hand injury suffered in a friendly cricket match here recently.

He expressed surprise that Dhami had accomplished so much during a short span of just a few months because of his enormous capacity for hard work.

Dhami has not only announced numerous welfare measures but also initiated work on most of them, he added.

