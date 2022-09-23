Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday wondered if there will a change in the "negative attitude" of the BJP and its governments towards Muslims after the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited a mosque and a madrassa in Delhi. Taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community, the RSS chief had on Thursday visited a mosque and a madrassa in Delhi and held discussions with chief of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who had termed him as 'rashtra pita'. (PTI)