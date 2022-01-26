Kolkata (West Bengal): The tussle between West Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankar and the assembly speaker, Biman Bandopadhyay that broke out with statements and counter statements within the assembly premises on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday with an even murkier turn.

Describing the governor’s press conference within the assembly premises on Tuesday as unconstitutional and misuse of power for narrow political aims, the speaker, on Wednesday said that in future if the governor wants to come to the assembly as a speaker he will seek the reasons for his coming.

After attending the Republic Day Parade programme, the speaker met the media persons at the assembly premises. There he alleged that the governor has misused a constitutional platform as a political one. "Previously many governors had come to the assembly. They had inaugurated flower exhibitions here and even had interacted with the media persons at the press corner. But no one has behaved like what he did on Tuesday. The governor himself wanted to come to the assembly on Tuesday and we greeted him. But at that point in time we did not realize that he would use this as a political platform," the speaker said.

He also said that if the governor had to say something he could have said that in the Governor House. On Tuesday, the governor commented that the assembly authorities are not abiding by the constitution. Reacting to the matter, the speaker, on Wednesday said that in future if the government expresses a desire to come to the assembly, he will have to think about this matter.

“I have sought the CD of his media interactions on Tuesday. I will examine that and then I will decide my next course of action,” the speaker said. He also rubbished the governor's claims on Tuesday that no Bill is pending at his end.

"All the Bills are forwarded to the governor’s office from the assembly only. I have to inform the house about the fate of the Bills. We are still unaware of the fate of the Bills that I had referred to on Tuesday. We are not aware of whether the governor has rejected the bill or forwarded it to the office of the Indian president. What he said on Tuesday at the assembly premises was not true. He has some constitutional obligations to come to the assembly and I do not have to say anything about those. But if he voluntarily wants to come to the Assembly in future we will first have to know why he is expressing his desire to come and what will be his role after coming here,” the speaker said.