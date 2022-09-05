Mumbai: Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra has taken a new pledge following reports that former Tata Sons Chairperson late Cyrus Mistry was not wearing his seatbelt while traveling in the backseat of his car.

The eloquent industrialist, known for his quirky social media posts, tweeted that he has taken a pledge to always wear his seatbelt even when he is traveling in the backseat of the car.

Mahindra reminded netizens that their lives are precious to their families and they owe it to their loved ones. "I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," tweeted Mahindra.

The 54-year-old Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday when his car rammed into a divider near Mumbai. Out of the four passengers traveling in the car, two including the former Tata Sons chairperson lost their lives in the mishap.